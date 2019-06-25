EXCLUSIVE: Manny Pacquiao v Keith Thurman DOES have drug testing

World Boxing News

📸 Stephanie Trapp

Despite fears to the contrary, Manny Pacquiao’s world title clash with Keith Thurman does have active drug testing, WBN has been informed.

Reports earlier this week led to a fans backlash against the pair of fighters for not insisting on having procedures in place.

The World Boxing Association, whose welterweight championship will be on the line, also came under fire in the gripes.

Accusations aimed at both fighters followed. Pacquiao’s representative Sean Gibbons then moved to clear things up regarding the July 20 bout.

“Nevada State Athletic Commission is using VADA style testing for Manny Pacquiao’s fight with Keith Thurman,” Gibbons exclusively told World Boxing News.

“It should also be noted that Senator Pacquiao is enrolled in the World Boxing Council / Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) 365 24/7 program,” he added.

Pacquiao is currently deep in training for the contest, to be staged at the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Freddie Roach will once again be in the corner as the ‘Pacman’ bids to add yet another title to his haul of accolades.







ONE TIME

For Thurman, it’s the huge challenge he’s craved ever since becoming world champion. A previous best effort came against Danny Garcia in March 2017.

Since then, ‘One Time’ has only fought once. Despite this fact, the American is favored with the bookmakers.

Holding the WBA title into a fourth year, Thurman is rightly recognized as one of the best at 147. The only question mark is the fitness issue.

Notorious for his conditioning, Pacquiao will be aiming to use all his mobility to frustrate Thurman and take his championship.

Pacquiao and Thurman will square-off in a welterweight world title attraction. The fight headlines a PBC on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View event beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

