Brittany Goosen honored at Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame kick-off

📷 Cynthia Saldana

This past weekend in Las Vegas the WORLD BOXING COUNCIL had activations for WBC Cares ahead of the #CharloCota fight at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Inspired by the hard-working Brittany Goossen Brown, it all started Friday, June 21st, with a Blood Drive (photos attached) at the new home of NEVADA BOXING HALL OF FAME, HeadzUp Vegas! Every person who donated blood got a pair of tickets for the fight.

On Saturday, June 22nd, NEVADA BOXING HALL OF FAME had their Grand Opening at HeadzUp Vegas located inside Boulevard Mall, where many former inductees and Champions attended the successful ceremony hosted by Former Referee, Joe Cortez.

During the Grand Opening, WBC surprised BRITTANY GOOSSEN BROWN with a special plaque in honor of her hard word and dedication to Boxing. Brittany was the inspiration for this Blood Drive campaign as last year she suffered a medical emergency and Blood transfusions saved her life.

In a special message from WBC President, Mauricio Sulaiman, says, ” Boxing is a big family. One day we are here in fabulous Las Vegas, next day we are at a small Amateur show or some where around the world. We see each other over and over, we share the same passion, BOXING! There is a special woman who has dedicated her life to this beautiful sport.

She always has a big smile and is always there for anyone who needs to solve the many things around a promotion. Last year, such hard work and dedication took a toll on her and had a medical emergency. She is a warrior, A Champion and is stronger than ever! This is why she inspired us to join forces with Nevada Boxing Hall Of Fame to organize the Blood Drive at HeadzUp Vegas.

We as a Boxing Family like to give to others, and when we give blood, we give life. Brittany, you are an inspiration, you are OUR CHAMPION. We are all proud of you! Congratulations!”

There is so much that happens behind the scenes in Boxing, we feel it is very important to acknowledge someone as hard working as Brittany and so many others we plan to highlight.

Please know the NEVADA BOXING HALL OF FAME exhibit is NOW OPEN and the 7th Annual Gala Induction Weekend is August 9th and 10th at Red Rock Casino and Resort. For more information, go to www.nvbhof.com We look forward to seeing you at the 2019 Nevada Boxing Hall Of Fame and at their new home at HeadzUp Vegas!