Andrew Selby promises to stay dedicated after linking with MTK Global

RINGSIDE

📷 MTK

MTK Global is delighted to announce an advisory deal with world-class flyweight talent Andrew Selby.

The Welshman (11-1, 6 KOs) won two world championship medals and twice reigned supreme as European amateur champion before turning professional in late 2015.

As he continues his campaign to emulate his brother Lee Selby’s professional world title, the younger sibling is eager to accelerate his progression with MTK Global now in his corner.

Selby said: “I’m over the moon to sign an advisory deal with MTK Global. Now I’m going to get the fights and opportunities I need to become a world champion.

“I know I’m the best flyweight in the world but I also know that it’s time to prove it. I’m going to stay dedicated in the gym and show my true dedication to this sport in order to do so.

“I feel the next few years are going to be huge for me. I plan to win a world title at flyweight and then move up. I’m very, very excited to sign this deal with MTK Global.”

Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan said: “If you know your boxing, you know that Andrew Selby is one of the most exciting talents in the game.

“Having made his name in the amateurs as one of the leading lights on the planet, we’re confident the time is right for Andrew to fulfil his undoubted potential as a professional.

“Welsh boxing is in a very good place right now and we believe Andrew is a world champion in waiting and can play a significant role in its continued development.”