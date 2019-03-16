Details revealed of Fight DXB / MTK Global card in Dubai on April 5th

RINGSIDE

The Fight DXB Uncovered, founded by Ahmed A Seddiqi’s Round 10 Boxing Club, partnered with international boxing powerhouse MTK Global bring you a fight night like never witnessed before in Dubai.

With a multinational fight card, which includes professional boxers from every corner of the globe, including UAE, Saudi Arabia, North Africa, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, UK and Ireland, The Fight DXB Uncovered promises an unforgettable night at Emirates Golf Club on April 5th.

With the WBO European Featherweight and WBC International Super Flyweight titles up for grabs on the night, you will be witness to two new champions being crowned.

22 countries being represented, 22 exceptional professional boxers, 11 hotly anticipated fights, a once in a lifetime experience where fans will witness the real birth of professional boxing in the UAE.

Two-time national champion, Majid Al-Naqbi, will make his professional debut on home soil as he proudly becomes only the second Emirati professional boxer. The 22-year-old from Fujairah’s first bout in the professional circuit is hotly anticipated following an impressive amateur career.

The WBC International Title is on the line at 115lb, where Dubai-based Nigerian Aliu Bamidele Lasisi, who is based in Round 10 Boxing Club, will enjoy some vociferous support in his bid for glory against Nicaragua’s experienced Keyvin Lara (26-3-1-KO9).

LOCAL FIGHTER REACHES NEW LEVELS FOR UAE

Saudi Arabia’s Zuhayr Al Qahtani will also take to the ring following his WBSS win in Jeddah in September 2018. Before becoming Saudi Arabia’s first ever professional boxer, Al Qahtani’s ambitious amateur career saw him win 50 of his 55 fights.

David Oliver Joyce and Stephen Tiffney will clash for the WBO European Featherweight Title for the second title up for grabs on The Fight DXB Uncovered show in Dubai that also includes Olympic gold medalist Shakhobidin Zoirov.

The event, which takes place on April 5 at Emirates Golf Club and is presented by Ahmed A. Seddiqi’s Round 10 Boxing Club in association with MTK Global, will be broadcast live on both ESPN and iFL TV.

Ireland’s undefeated Joyce (9-0-KO7) – an Olympian himself – is hoping to secure his first major title as a professional but standing in his way is popular Scot Tiffney (10-1-KO4), who has recovered from his sole career defeat with impressive back-to-back wins.

Also on the card, 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist and flyweight champion Zoirovmakes his eagerly awaited professional debut having signed up as an MTK Global fighter last year alongside another elite Uzbeki amateur talent in Hurshid Tojibaev.

One man to have raced to prominence early in his time in the paid ranks is Kazakhstan’s Sultan Zaurbek (5-0-KO3), who faces China’s Yuancai Zhu – and there are other attractive international match-ups throughout a ground-breaking card.

Australia’s heavy-hitting youngster Mateo Tapia (9-0-KO5) is widely tipped for the world stage and takes on a graduation fight against India’s Gaganpreet Sharma (8-1-KO4), while London-based Saudi Arabian Zuhayr Al-Qahtani (5-0) continues his rise against another Indian in SK Saheb.

Earlier on in the evening, the Philippines’ Larry Abarra, Afghanistan’s Hasibullah Ahmadi, Armenia’s Anahit Aroyan will all jostle for the limelight on this truly global event.

BUY TICKETS: https://dubai.platinumlist. net/event-tickets/74682/the- fight