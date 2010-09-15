Khan and Maidana sign for December showdown

World Light-Welterweight Champion Amir Khan will make the third defence of his Title against 29-1-0 Marcos Maidana at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on December 11th.

Khan 23, has knocked out both opponents in his two previous defences against Paulie Malinaggi and Dmitriy Salita since winning the belt against Andriy Kotelnik in July 2009.

Khan made the announcement via his Twitter account stating “All the legality work for my next fight is done and signed by both parties.”

27 year-old Maidana has 27 knockouts on his record and should be Khan’s toughest test to date after earning the shot by beating former world champion DeMarcus Corley in August.

With Khan having 17 knockouts from his 23 contests, it should be an explosive fight as both men have also been on the floor more than once in their careers so far.