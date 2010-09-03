Ricky stuns Rocky to claim WBO Title

Scotland’s Ricky Burns inflicted Puerto Rican Roman “Rocky Martinez’s first defeat to claim the WBO Featherweight Title at the Kelvin Hall in Glasgow on Saturday Night.

Burns improves to 29-2-0 after controlling most of the fight, despite being down in the first, Ricky landed almost twice as many punches at the previously unbeaten champion to claim a unanimous decision.

Martinez (24-1-0) seemed to lose his game plan after the first round knock down and just threw wild punches in the hope of getting the fight stopped early and taking the title back to Puerto Rico.

Ricky had the home crowd in rapture’s by almost knocking Martinez down for the first time in his career on more than one occasion and had to cover up himself a few times after a couple of power punches from the former champ.

The three judges at ringside scored the contest 115-112, 115-112, 115-113 to make Ricky Burns the WBO Featherweight Champion and send the home fans home ecstatic.