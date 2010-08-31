Maidana to get Khan or the title

After his victory over DeMarcus Corley on Saturday night in Argentina, Interim WBA Light-Welterweight Champion Marcos Maidana is now seeking out a December fight with Great Britain’s WBA holder Amir Khan.

If the match isn’t made then Maidana (29-1-0) will automatically become the WBA Champion, but with a date lined up for the 11th of the month, the bout looks to be virtually set with both fighters close to agreement.

Maidana 27, showed he will be no pushover for the younger champion after out-pointing former WBC Champion DeMarcus Corley on Saturday night to set up the chance to challenge the former Olympic Silver Medallist.

“King” Khan 23, had been hoping for a unification bout with WBO Light-Welterweight Title holder Timothy Bradley or WBC and IBF Champ Devon Alexander but it now seems that those plans will have to be put on hold until 2011.

Both fighters have superb knockout records with Maidana knocking out 27 of 29 wins and Khan 17 of 23 so the fight has all the ingredients to be an explosive match-up that could take place on Amir’s home soil in Bolton, England.