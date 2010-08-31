Froch and Abraham fight for Kessler’s title

Carl Froch and Arthur Abraham’s Super-Middleweight Super-Six contest has taken on even more significance with the news that the bout will be for Mikkel Kessler’s WBC Super-Middleweight Title.

After Kessler had to withdraw with an eye injury in August and his opponent Allan Green already a substitute for the retired Jermain Taylor, It has now been decided that the remaining two contests with be two semi-finals with the victors meeting in a winner take all final.

33 year-old Carl Froch’s bout with Arthur Abraham in Monaco on October 2nd will now be for Mikkel Kessler’s WBC Title, which ironically Kessler took from Froch when the pair met last April in Denmark.

Kessler 31, has allowed the title to be on the line with the stipulation that he has first crack at the Super-Six tournament winner in late 2011.

With the other bout between Andre Ward and Andre Dirrell taking place the week before the Froch v Abraham bout and being for the WBA Super-Middleweight Title, It means that the final bout early in 2011 will be a WBC/WBA unification bout.

The Unified Super-Six, WBC and WBA Super-Middleweight Champion will then meet Mikkel Kessler in late summer 2011 with the venue likely to be Madison Square Garden in New York.