Margarito granted Texas license

Antonio Margartio’s proposed fight with Manny Pacquiao may now take place after all as the Mexican fighter has been granted a boxing license by the Texas regulators.

His acceptance comes just weeks after California denied Margarito a license to box by a majority of 5-1, but after deliberating till late on Thursday, the Texas Department of License and Regulation decided to grant Margarito’s request.

Margarito had previously been banned since January 2009 after a plaster like substance was found in his hand wraps in the aftermath of Margarito’s knockout defeat to “Sugar” Shane Mosley in that same month.

This now means that after some trepidation the proposed superfight with Manny Pacquiao on November 13th will now go ahead at the Cowboys Stadium in Arlington and will be live on HBO PPV.