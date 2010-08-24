Kessler pulls out of Super-Six

Mikkel Kesller has been forced to withdraw from Showtime’s Super-Six super-middleweight tournament due to long-suffering eye injury.

The 31 year-old Dane, who won the WBC Super-Middleweight Title from Britain’s Carl Froch in April this year, had been suffering with the injury in his previous two Super-Six contests and doctors have now told the WBC Champ that the time is right for complete rest to allow the injury to heal fully.

He was due to fight American, Allan Green who replaced the retiring Jermain Taylor in the series next month but may now have to sit out the rest of 2010 and contemplate his next move.

It now remains to be seen whether the three-time World Super-Middleweight Champion will be allowed to keep his WBC strap or whether the winner of the Super-Six will then be crowned WBC Champion.