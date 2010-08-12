Pacquiao drafts in Chavez Jr. for Sparring

WBA light-middleweight contender Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has flown to Manila in the Phillipines to act as chief sparring partner to Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao see’s Chavez Jr’s fight style as ideal preparation for two-time World Champion Antonio Margartio when the pair sqaure up on November 13th in a venue yet to be decided.

Undefeated JC Jr, has 41 wins on his record with 30 KO’s and is hoping that sparring with the great Pacquiao will help him get in the best shape of his life for his title challenge against Miguel Cotto.

Chavez has fought his last two bouts at Middleweight but drop’s down to challenge the experienced Cotto with the venue most likely to be the Cowboys Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Chavez Jr’s switched camps to Freddie Roach just before his last fight, which was a landslide points victory at 160lbs against John Duddy and his most notible victory to date.

For Pacquiao, training is being stepped up with the Maragarito fight just over eight weeks away as he challenge’s for the vacant WBC Light-Middleweight Title at a catch-weight of 150lbs.

A win for the Pacman would be his eighth different weight-class world title victory.